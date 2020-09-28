VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Officers located a man who is accused of setting fire to his home and assaulting a neighbor, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Crews responded to the fire on the 1000 block of West 19th Street on Monday. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
The Vancouver Fire Department initially described the situation as “very dynamic” and said the fire involved an “armed subject.”
The Vancouver Police Department then stated it is unknown if the suspect is armed, however they said he set his house on fire and assaulted a neighbor.
"In an effort to protect safety of fire personnel and neighbors VPD working to locate and get suspect into custody," according to a police department tweet.
By around 7:30 p.m., VPD reported the suspect had been found and taken into custody.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Just in — smoke is filling the sky in Vancouver after a home was found engulfed in flames. Fire crews say a man set the house on fire after a domestic disturbance situation. Near Markle Ave & W 19th. No word on his condition #Vancouver @fox12oregon #BreakingNews #news #Fire pic.twitter.com/GxRJVrn4YL— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 29, 2020
People were asked to avoid the area while police and firefighters remained at the scene.
