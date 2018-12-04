SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A log train derailed in Salem Tuesday evening.
Police said a northbound log train derailed near Front St NE and Hood St NE around 8:45 p.m.
The derailment closed multiple streets and they will remain closed into Wednesday morning, affecting the morning commute, according to police.
The closures are as follows:
- Front St NE is closed to southbound traffic at Hood St NE and to northbound traffic at Water St NE.
- Commercial St NE is closed to southbound traffic at Jefferson St NE.
- Liberty St NE is closed to northbound traffic at Jefferson St NE.
- Broadway St NE is closed to southbound traffic at Academy St NE and to northbound traffic at Madison St NE.
Police are asking people to avoid the areas where the train has come to a stop, as the loads may shift and could injure bystanders.
Railroad officials are heading to the scene, according to officers.
Police also said no hazardous materials were onboard.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
