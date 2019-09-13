NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested for transporting drugs into Newport Wednesday.
Police said they received information that a man, identified as William Gene Canning, of Longview, had transported a large quantity of narcotics into Newport.
After an investigation was launched, officers learned that Canning was at a home in Newport which was known to officers because of past drug activity.
Newport Police K-9 Zoe was alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics coming from Canning’s personal property. Based on K-9 Zoe’s alert, a search warrant was obtained to search Canning’s property, according to police.
During the search, one pound of methamphetamine was discovered as well as a commercial quantity of heroin/fentanyl mixture, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD and numerous types of pharmaceutical drugs.
Canning was logged at the Lincoln County Jail on the following charges: Delivery of heroin, manufacture of heroin, possession of heroin, delivery of methamphetamine, manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, delivery of cocaine, manufacture of cocaine and possession of cocaine.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Humphreys or Officer Bales of the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348.
