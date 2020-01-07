GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Jeffery Still, 68, was last seen Monday at around 8:50 p.m. after leaving Portland Adventist Hospital, located at 10123 Southeast Market Street.
Police said Still has medical issues and needs medication.
Still is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone who knows of Still's whereabouts, or has seen him, please call Gresham police at 503-823-3333.
