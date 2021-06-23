Police looking for burglary suspects in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City police are looking for the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects.
Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, two suspects forced their way into the Oregon City Coastal Farm & Ranch store, located at 1900 McLoughlin Boulevard. Once inside, both suspects stole multiple pieces of merchandise and fled the business, possibly leaving in a dark colored four-door sedan.
One suspect is a white female adult with dark colored hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black longsleeve shirt, and a white hat. The second suspect is described as a white male adult, wearing camouflage pants, a tan coat, and white Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone who might have information about the incident is encouraged to call the Oregon City Police Department tipline at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case #21-013054.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.