Police looking for missing 66-year-old Gresham woman

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 66-year-old woman.
Police say Gyan Lal was last seen Wednesday at about 12:15 p.m. after she was dropped off at an appointment near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 42nd Avenue.
Lal is about 5’ 2” tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Lal was last seen wearing a black shirt and black and white printed leggings. Police say she uses a walker and usually takes taxi cabs.
Anyone with information on Lal’s whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or if needed 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.