Police looking for missing 75-year-old Hillsboro woman with memory loss

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Hillsboro police are looking for a missing elderly woman who suffers from memory loss.
Police say 75-year-old Elaine Mahoney was reported missing just after 12:40 p.m. Sunday by her husband.
Mahoney is described as white, about 5’ 4” tall and weighs about 117 pounds with short gray hair. Police say she is possibly wearing a three-quarter black top with corduroy pants.
Police say Mahoney was last seen driving a white 2010 Subaru Impreza with an Oregon license plate of 383ERU. She is known to frequent the Multnomah County Athletic Club in Portland, according to police.
Mahoney does not have a cellphone or any other devices with her.
Police say she suffers from memory loss but does not have any other known health issues.
Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Elaine or her vehicle is asked to call the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6190 or the Washington County Dispatch Center at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
