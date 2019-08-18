Police looking for missing 82-year-old Portland man with symptoms of dementia

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 82-year-old man with symptoms of dementia.
Police say Ronald Banks was last seen at about 10 a.m. Saturday leaving his home in the 5500 block of Northeast 27th Avenue. He was last seen wearing a blue sweat suit.
Police say Banks walks slowly using a multi-colored cane and regularly goes on short walks and returns home on his own.
Banks was talking to his family Saturday morning about going to the hospital for a checkup, but local hospitals have no record of him arriving, according to police. However, police say last year, Banks went missing and took a bus to Oklahoma, where he was born.
Banks is described as having early onset of dementia, though he reportedly has no difficulty remembering his name, address, and answers questions easily. Police say he has his credit card with him.
Anyone who sees Banks is asked to call 911. If you have information about him or where he might be, please email missing@portlandoregon.gov or call Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081.
