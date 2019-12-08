Police looking for missing Junction City teen who may be endangered

JUNCTION CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police in Junction City are looking for a missing teenager who may be endangered.
Police say late Saturday, the father of 17-year-old Mildred Grace Sweaney reported her as missing.
He said that while Sweaney seemed to be in a good mood up to the time of her disappearance, she does suffer from depression and has been suicidal.
According to her father, at about 6 p.m., Sweaney said she was going to go for a walk but has not returned home, nor has she been heard from since.
Sweaney’s family is even more concerned because she left her cellphone behind along with handwritten notes with concerning content.
Sweaney is described as 5’5” tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has blue eyes, short blonde hair and has a slim build.
Sweaney wears glasses and has multiple ear piercings. She was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark gray/blue Camp Baldwin Jacket and a dark hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts or additional information on her circumstances is asked to contact Junction City police at 541-998-1245 or dial 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.