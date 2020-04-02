PORLTAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are looking for the suspect in a drive-by shooting in southeast Portland Thursday evening.
The shooting occurred at about 5:25 p.m. near Southeast Division Street and 106th Avenue.
Police say that’s where the suspect was engaged in a drive-by shooting and hit a victim’s car.
The driver inside the car was not hurt, according to police.
Police say it’s unclear if the victim was the intended target of the shooting.
Officers located the suspect vehicle at Southeast Clinton Street and 167th Avenue, but the suspect remains at large.
Police have not provided a suspect description at this time.
Southeast Division Street has been closed at 166th Place, and several side streets in the area are also blocked off while officers search for the suspect.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.