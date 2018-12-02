PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank in southwest Portland Sunday afternoon.
At about 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank branch inside Safeway at 8145 SW Barbur Blvd.
Employees told police that the suspect implied he had a gun as he demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the bank and grocery store without incident.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s. He was clean-shaven, wearing a dark colored hat, sunglasses, dark colored clothing and possibly armed with a handgun or an item resembling a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or the Portland office of the FBI at 503-224-4181.
