Police make arrest in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place on May 5 in northeast Portland.
On May 5, at about 5:28 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the Cully neighborhood, near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Alberta Street. Officers arrived to find a person who appeared to have been shot. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Anwar A. Adams, 40, was taken into custody on Monday near the 500 block of Northeast Holladay Street. A gun and soft body armor were recovered after several search warrants were served. Adams was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of body armor.
Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-120438.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
