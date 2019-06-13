PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A male was shot in southeast Portland Thursday night and transported to an area hospital, according to Portland police.
Officers responded to the scene near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 122nd Avenue just before 9:44 p.m.
The male’s condition was not immediately clear. Police say no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting and no suspect information is available to share.
The bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.