PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A male has serious injuries but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in southeast Portland late Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Police say the male was shot near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard and dropped off at a local hospital by a private vehicle.
Officers responded to the scene in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood just after 4:10 p.m.
Southeast 92nd Avenue was temporarily closed between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast Division Street while investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.
Officers did not immediately have any suspect information to share.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is investigating.
Anyone with more information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to call the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-261559.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
