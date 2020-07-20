MT. ANGEL, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and assaulted her early Monday morning.
At around 5:17 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of North Spruce Street. Responding officers learned that a man, later identified as Gerardo Jaime Borrego II, of Salem, had broken into the home that belongs to his ex-girlfriend and there was a disturbance occurring inside.
Police said officers were let into the home by one of the victim's children. According to police, as officers were making their way toward the sound of a disturbance, they heard the racking noise of a handgun.
Officers, along with other people inside the home, left to a safe location outside.
Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies, a Keizer police K-9 and Silverton police officers responded to the scene. A perimeter was established and a shelter in place was issued for the neighborhood.
Police said a hostage negotiator attempted to make contact with Borrego or the victim, but did not have any success. The hostage negotiator then used a loud speaker to call Borrego out.
According to police, Borrego and the victim exited through the front door after a while. The victim could be seen bleeding from her head.
Borrego was taken into custody without further incident.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Police said an investigation revealed that Borrego had unlawfully entered the home through the victim's bedroom window and assaulted her repeatedly. Borrego reportedly pulled out a firearm and said that he had really messed up and that he was not going back to prison, according to police.
A 9mm Glock handgun was recovered at the scene.
Borrego was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, menacing, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary, and felon in possession of a weapon.
