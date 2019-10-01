OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested the 56-year-old man suspected of dumping nails on Oregon City roadways for more than a year.
Oregon City Police Department confirmed to FOX 12 that they caught the suspect Tuesday morning.
Police said that at about 5:37 a.m., officers apprehended Bret Michael Wilson, of Oregon City, when he was intentionally throwing nails out the window of his vehicle onto South Center Street.
Nails have been dumped on city streets several times between January 2018 and September 2019. The most recent report was last Thursday.
Police said nails have been found on busy streets like South End Road, Linn Avenue, South High Street and Center Street.
In Dec. 2018, police offered a $1,000 reward for information that led to an arrest.
While the incidents of nails on roadways have caused damage to tires, luckily there have been no injuries.
Over the past week, Wilson threw nails on both South Center Street between Telford Road and South 2nd Street and on South Center Street between Barker Avenue and South 2nd Street, according to police. He is accused of throwing nails out between 5:40 a.m. and 5:50 a.m. each time.
When police spoke with Wilson this morning, he admitted to intentionally throwing nails onto the streets, not only in Oregon City but throughout the Portland metropolitan area.
Police said Wilson reported he has thrown nails over 50 times onto streets over the last couple years.
He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and now faces four counts of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Police said they are combining cases together and will submit them to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
