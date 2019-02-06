Police: Man accused of murdering wife in Lake Oswego said, ‘I did it, I killed her, she had cancer’

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of murdering his wife in Lake Oswego told officers, “I did it, I killed her, she had cancer, she’s dead upstairs,” according to police.
Michael Winchester, 52, was arrested Monday and made his first court appearance Tuesday.
Investigators said he was found injured in his garage on the 4000 block of Bass Lane on Jan. 30. His wife, 50-year-old Heidi Anne Winchester, was found dead inside their home.
Investigators said one of the couple’s two sons made the discovery and called 911. The boy told dispatchers that Michael Winchester had strangled Heidi Winchester to put her out of her misery, according to police.
Few details had been released about the case until Wednesday. The Lake Oswego Police Department reported that Michael Winchester confessed to killing his wife in a spontaneous statement to officers arriving at the scene.
The state medical examiner performed an autopsy and determined Heidi Winchester’s cause of death was likely sharp force trauma. Officers said a small utility knife similar to a box cutter was found next to her body.
Investigators also believe Michael Winchester may have attempted suicide using a box cutter knife.
Police said a note found in the home that appeared to be from Michael Winchester to his two sons described his wife’s suffering, as well as his emotional state, saying, “I could not bear to watch mom suffer anymore.”
Investigators said there was no sign of forced entry into the home and there is no indication a third person was involved in this case.
Michael Winchester is charged with murder and is in jail without bail.
Friends of Heidi Winchester told FOX 12 that she battled an aggressive form of cancer years ago and it recently returned. She had started a group called Annie’s Cancer Club to support other cancer survivors.
A GoFundMe account was started for the couple’s sons.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.