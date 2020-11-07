PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning following an armed robbery and assault in southwest Portland, according to police.
At around 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the report of a man hitting another person multiple times with a gun in the 2000 block of Southwest 6th Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man sitting in his vehicle, bleeding from his head, according to police.
Officers located the suspect, identified by police as Leon Lavell Willis-Flowers, who then ran from them.
Police said officers were able to catch Willis-Flowers and take him into custody. A pistol and other evidence was recovered from the scene.
According to police, an investigation revealed that the victim found the trunk of his car open and Willis-Flowers in the driver's seat. Willis-Flowers then got out of the car and the victim got in the car to inspect it. Police said Willis-Flowers then began to attack the victim.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Willis-Flowers was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and felon in possession of a firearm.
