PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday for menacing a TriMet driver following a robbery at the Lloyd Center, according to Portland police.
At around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Interstate Avenue and North Lombard Street following a report of a man carrying a gun on a TriMet bus and pointing it at the driver.
Witnesses told police that the man left the bus and walked to a nearby Fred Meyer.
Officers arrived and located the man, identified as Joaunte Laray Brister, inside the Fred Meyer store. Police said Brister was armed with a realistic looking BB gun.
During the investigation, police said officers determined Brister was the suspect in a robbery that was reported at around 3:10 p.m. at the Lloyd Center Macy's. Brister reportedly displayed a gun during the robbery.
Brister was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, interfering with public transportation, menacing and disorderly conduct.
Anyone with information about the robbery or menacing incident on the bus is asked to contact PPB's Detective Division at 503-823-0400.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
