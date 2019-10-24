Police: Man accused of sex abuse at unlicensed Portland chiropractic and massage business

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is accused of sex abuse at an unlicensed chiropractic and massage business in northeast Portland, according to police.
Somphone Phomphackdy, 67, was arrested Thursday. Police said they negotiated his surrender on charges including second-degree sexual abuse and practicing massage without a license.
Investigators said the crimes occurred at a home-based business on Northeast 162nd Avenue in the fall of 2013 and spring of 2018.
Investigators said Phomphackdy was operating the business without a license. He also goes by the name Ole.
Investigators believe clients treated by Phomphackdy range from young children to elderly adults. Detectives are concerned there could be additional victims who have not come forward to police, specifically due to language barriers or immigration status.
Police are asking anyone with information about additional victims to contact Detective Jeff Myers at 503-823-0595.
Detectives said they have resources to assist with language translation and support, and immigration status will not be investigated in connection with witnesses or victims.
Phomphackdy was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and released on bail Thursday.
