OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after police say he groped a woman at an Oregon City store on Thursday.
Just before 12 p.m., police received a 911 call from a woman who reported that she had been sexually assaulted while standing in the checkout line at the Dollar Tree store.
Police said the woman confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot.
Officers arrived to the scene and determined a stranger "intentionally and maliciously groped" the victim.
The suspect, identified by police as Lucas Knight, was located in a neighboring area a short time later. A foot pursuit ensued and lasted several blocks, according to police.
Police said Knight ran along railroad tracks, as well as across all lanes of traffic on Interstate 205 in an attempt to escape officers.
Knight was eventually stopped and taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of third-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.