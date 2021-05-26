MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing several charges after police say he damaged property at a multi-plex in McMinnville.
Police said they started receiving complaints from neighbors on Saturday about Matthew James Rodgers' behavior at his home at 1043 Southwest Baker Street. According to police, Rodgers had been exhibiting paranoid behaviors, had trespassed at other units, and had broken windows and other items in the multi-plex.
Due to information gathered from neighbors and family members, police believed there were mental health issues contributing to Rodgers' behavior. Officers responded and utilized de-escalation techniques to attempt to bring the situation to a peace end. Police said some of the techniques included using services of Community Outreach Specialists.
After several days of attempting to bring the situation to a peaceful end, police said the situation declined. On Tuesday, at about 5 p.m., officers contacted Rodgers and told him he was under arrest. Police said Rodgers attempted to flee out the back of the unit and was armed with a knife at the time.
Rodgers was taken into custody without further incident. Police said a search warrant for evidence was served at his home.
Rodgers was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted burglary, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree burglary, and stalking.
