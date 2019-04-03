PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he stole from Home Depot while armed with a machete.
At around 5:47 p.m., officers responded to the report of a theft at the home depot, located at 10120 Southeast Washington Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located the suspect, identified as Daniel Baker.
Police said there was a brief struggle, but officers were able to take Baker into custody and retrieve the machete.
Baker was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree robbery, resisting arrest, attempted assault on a public safety officer, and first-degree robbery.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
