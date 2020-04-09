PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening after police say he threatened a security guard while armed with a machete in northeast Portland.
At around 7:36 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting call in the 1100 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Police said the suspect, identified as Willie Garrett, brandished a machete and threatened the security guard.
Garret ran from the scene when officers arrived. Officers were able to stop him and arrest him.
Police said Garrett was cited for second-degree criminal trespass and shoplifting (third-degree theft).
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
