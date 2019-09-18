WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – A 31-year-old man suspected of drug crimes was arrested late Tuesday night after West Linn police searched for him for over a day.
Arturo Garcia was taken into custody by officers around 11 p.m., police said.
Officers had been searching for Garcia since Monday night when they tried to stop a vehicle on 8th Court. The driver, identified as Garcia after his arrest, fled on foot into the Willamette neighborhood east of 10th Street between 4th Street and the Willamette River.
Inside the abandoned vehicle, police found methamphetamines.
On Tuesday, two members of the public reported seeing an individual matching the suspect’s description in two different locations in West Linn.
When Garcia was apprehended, he was found about half a mile from the original traffic stop.
Police said Garcia will be booked into the Clackamas County Jail on eluding and drug charges.
