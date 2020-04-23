PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested after he was caught burglarizing a north Portland business, according to police.
Prior to 4 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business in the 8500 block of North Columbia Boulevard.
Police said officers were able to see the suspect inside the building behind a glass door when they arrived to the scene.
With help from a K-9 unit and an Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team officer, the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect, identified as Cortez Adrian Couch, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
42 year-old thief. No redeeming qualities here.
