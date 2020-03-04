GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after Gresham police say he burglarized a home and stole several items.
Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 19500 block of Northeast Halsey Street.
Police said the suspect, later identified as Guy Joshua Norris, fled the scene before officers arrived.
Norris was later located and arrested. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of heroin.
Police said a stolen television and car stereo were recovered and returned to the rightful owner.
