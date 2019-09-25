CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he assaulted another man with a hatchet at a Corvallis park last week.
On Sept. 19 at around 7:18 p.m., officers responded to Pioneer Park, located at 1300 Southwest Philomath Boulevard, on the report of an assault at an illegal campsite next to the park.
At the scene, officers located a 34-year-old victim with a head injury.
An investigation revealed that the victim was struck in the head with a hatchet by another man who is known to him. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police said detectives later identified the suspect as Eugene Xoos White.
A probable cause affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for White was filed on Monday.
Detectives, along with Junction City police officers, were actively searching for White on Tuesday after identifying a possible location.
According to police, White was located while walking in the area of a small business park in the 1700 block of Pacific Highway. He was arrested without incident.
White was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
