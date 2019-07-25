PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say they arrested a man Thursday morning after he assaulted multiple people including an officer in downtown Portland.
Officers responded to the report of an assault at around 9:17 a.m. in the 200 block of Southwest Clay Street.
Police said they received reports that the suspect had assaulted multiple people in unprovoked and random attacks. None of the victims needed to be taken to the hospital.
The suspect was also reportedly running into traffic and hitting his head against passing cars.
According to police, the suspect assaulted an officer while being taken into custody.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained before being placed into custody.
No other information has been released at this time.
