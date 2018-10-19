VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he assaulted an officer at a Vancouver hotel.
Police said they were called to the Hilton, located at 301 West 6th Street, on the report of a disturbance in the lobby. The caller told police the man, who was not a guest, was screaming and yelling threats at people.
When an officer arrived to the scene, the man had left on foot and was found nearby at Esther Short Park.
Police said the man, identified as Daniel Popravak, was not compliant with the officer's commands and walked away from him. Popravak then went back into the Hilton, but was escorted out by security.
According to police, Popravak then charged at an officer and there was a physical fight. The officer took Popravak to the ground and called for backup.
Once backup arrived, Popravak was arrested and taken to PeaceHealth for treatment of minor injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of third-degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
Police said the officer was treated for minor injuries.
