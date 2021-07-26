Police: Man arrested after attempting to steal catalytic converter in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in north Portland, according to police.
Just after 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to the report of a theft in progress in the 5200 block of North Williams Avenue. Police said a person awoke to the sound of loud grinding and believed someone was trying to take their catalytic converter. Officers arrived to the scene and saw a person run from the victim's vehicle.
A perimeter was set up in the area. Police said officers, along with a K-9, located and arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Robert Walker, within the perimeter. Walker was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief.
Officers found evidence and damage consistent with catalytic converter theft at the scene. According to police, there was at least one other person, who fled before officers arrived, potentially involved in the incident.
He know nothing will happen to him. I'm sure he was out on the street before 6am. Now he just needs to steal some more tools so he can further his career.
