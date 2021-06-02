Police: Man arrested after bank robbery in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person is in custody after a bank robbery that took place on Wednesday in McMinnville.
At 11:55 a.m., units were dispatched to a robbery that had just occurred at Chase Bank in McMinnville. Police say the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money from the teller. The suspect was able to get an unknown amount of money before leaving the bank on foot. The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s, wearing a bright yellow shirt.
Witnesses outside of the bank were able to let officers know that the suspect took off his shirt and went south on McDaniel Lane. Officers were able to find the suspect in Wortman Park and took him into custody. The suspect was identified as Ashton Lay, 26, of McMinnville. Lay was lodged at the Yamhill County Jail on one count of second degree robbery and one count of first degree theft pending arraignment.
