Police: Man arrested after breaking into Hillsboro school

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after police say he broke into a private school in Hillsboro on Monday.
According to police, officers responded to an alarm at a private school early Monday. After they found signs of a burglary, officers checked inside the school and found no one.
Police say officers secured the building but came back a few hours later due to a second alarm call.
Officers surrounded the school and they caught a man as he was trying to leave. They determined he was also the suspect in the earlier burglary.
Police say the man was in the process of stealing electronics from the school when they arrested him.
Baldemar Torres, 30, was lodged in the Washington County Jail on two counts of second-degree burglary, attempted first-degree theft, possession of burglar tools and two unrelated felony warrants.
