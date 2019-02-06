NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after police say he broke into a Newport home and then stole a vehicle.
On Sunday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Southwest 11th Street on the report that someone was trespassing on properties and trying to enter homes.
When officers arrived to the area, they were approached by a homeowner who said the suspect entered their home without consent. The homeowner confronted the man, who then fled from the home.
While officers continued to search the area, they received a call from a witness who said they saw a man looking into vehicles and attempting to gain entry into vehicles near the U.S. Coast Guard Station. The caller reported the suspect was able to gain entry into a vehicle and drove away from the area.
Police said officers located the vehicle on northbound Highway 101 and conducted a high-risk traffic stop at Southwest 5th Street and Southwest Alder Street.
The suspect, identified as Steven Philip Lent, of Florence, was taken into custody.
According to police, Lent admitted to using methamphetamine and believed the vehicle belonged to a relative.
Police said officers located the vehicle's owner who was not aware their vehicle was stolen.
Lent was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, unauthorized entry motor vehicle, unauthorized use motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
