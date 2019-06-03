PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man is accused of trying to break into several homes in the Concordia neighborhood Saturday night.
Neighbors told FOX 12 that it was about 10:30 p.m. when a man was seen going between homes and into backyards in the area of Northeast 32nd Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street.
Portland police identified the suspect as Lassana M. Dawon.
According to police, Dawon forcibly entering at least one home and briefly pinned a homeowner down with a chair. The homeowner was not hurt.
A woman down the street says she also encountered Dawon that night. She was in her pottery studio in the back of her house when all of a sudden Dawon came in.
She told FOX 12 she believes he is mentally ill and thinks there should be more services for people like him.
Dawon has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of harassment, third-degree and second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree burglary, and two counts of second-degree trespass.
He is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.
