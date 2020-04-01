PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One suspect was arrested and another is sought after a burglary in downtown Portland early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police.
At around 2:52 a.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a retail shop in the 1200 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and took one of the suspects, identified as 32-year-old Jojo Milo Brittain, into custody.
Police said a second suspect is still outstanding.
Officers were able to recover most of the stolen merchandise during an investigation.
Brittain was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
