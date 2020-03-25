PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a 20-year-old man after they say he carjacked a woman and then led officers on a pursuit in southeast Portland.
On Tuesday, at around 12:16 a.m., officers responded to the area of Southeast 135th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard on the report of a carjacking.
Once at the scene, officers learned that a man confronted a woman and stole her vehicle.
Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the stolen vehicle.
Police said officers later located the vehicle at around 11:05 p.m. in the area of Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect driver failed to stop and a pursuit began.
According to police, officers successfully spiked the vehicle's tires and it came to a stop near the intersection of Southeast 101st Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Police said three people were detained at the scene.
The driver and carjacking suspect, identified as Jaquin Eliud Rubio, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, harassment, two counts of attempt to elude by vehicle, and two counts of reckless driving.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
