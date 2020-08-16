PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say they arrested a man after he crashed his Porsche into the Portland Police Association office in north Portland Saturday night.
Officers say at about 8:30 p.m., the driver left the road and hit the front of the police officers’ union building on North Lombard Street.
No one was injured. Police say it was difficult to assess potential damage to the building, but it appeared minor from the outside.
Police arrested 27-year-old Nicholas Zadrozna for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Zadrozna was eventually cited and released.
The building has been the target of protesters in recent weeks, but police say it doesn’t appear that this was anything more than a drunk driving accident.
