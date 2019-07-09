EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a 28-year-old man early Tuesday morning after they say he stole a UPS semi-truck and drove it through the Eugene area.
Just after 1 a.m., officers were alerted about a UPS semi-truck and 53-foot trailer that had been stolen from the area of West 7th and Garfield.
Police said the 9-1-1 caller reported seeing a man, later identified as Joshua James Crump, in the cab of the truck. As the caller approached the cab and tried to open the door, Crump pushed him backwards off the cab steps.
Crump then drove away and the truck was last seen going east on West 7th.
Police said an officer spotted the truck in the area of Delta and Green Acres and began following it.
According to police, the truck's hydraulic lift was still down and sparks were flying from the back. The back doors were also open, but no packages were onboard.
Additional officers arrived and observed as Crump turned north onto Matt Drive and then east on Guadalupe, where police said the truck hit a parked car. Crump then continued east toward County Farm Road.
Police said Crump attempted to turn south onto County Farm Road, but ran over a large tree and several shrubs and became stuck. Crump tried to backup but was unsuccessful.
According to police, an officer used less-than-lethal 40 mm sponge rounds on the driver's door window in an attempt to break it, but it did not break.
One officer used a baton to break the window, while another officer applied pepper spray into the cab and directed it at Crump, according to police.
Police said Crump then stopped his attempt to drive away. After several minutes of refusing to exit, he came out of the truck and was taken into custody.
Crump was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary checkup. He was then booked into the Lane County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, third-degree robbery, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and hit-and-run.
