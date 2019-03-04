TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Monday morning after police say he stole a vehicle and then crashed it into two other vehicles in Tualatin.
Police said the suspect stole a vehicle at the Rivercrest Meadows Apartments, located at 11865 Southwest Tualatin Road. He then drove into a vehicle that was backing out of the Woodridge Apartments, located 11999 Southwest Tualatin Road, just after 6 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Police said the suspect continued and drove through a landscape planter, struck a tree, and then came to rest against a parked vehicle.
The suspect then fled on foot to a nearby business property, where he tried to break into two other vehicles using a fire extinguisher, according to police.
When that didn't work, the suspect tried to flag down vehicles on Highway 99W. That also did not work, so the suspect got onto a TriMet bus that was passing through the area, police said.
According to police, the bus driver sensed something was wrong due to the suspect's appearance and behavior.
The bus driver contacted police and then met them in Tigard at Southwest Main Street and Southwest Burnham Street.
Tigard police officers contacted the suspect on the bus and took him into custody.
The suspect, identified as George Arthur Rose III, was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a vehicle, failure to perform duties of a driver with injury, failure to perform duties of a driver - property, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree attempted criminal mischief.
