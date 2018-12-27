PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection to an attempted robbery, an assault, and two vandalism incidents that happened in downtown Portland Wednesday.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery at Mika Sushi, located at 1425 Southwest 2nd Avenue, just before 7 p.m.
Once at the scene, officers learned the suspect entered Mika Sushi, demanded money, implied he had a knife, and damaged multiple items inside. The suspect did not get any money, and no knife was seen in suspect's possession.
Police said a man matching the suspect's description was located during a search of the neighborhood.
During an investigation, officers learned the suspect, identified as Stephen P. Pustay, had broken a window at House of Ramen, located at 223 Southwest Columbia Street, after the attempted robbery at Mika Sushi.
According to police, investigators believe Pustay was also involved an assault at Century Tower, located at 1201 Southwest 12th Avenue, at around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said Pustay assaulted two employees at Century Tower after they told him to leave the property. The two employees did not require medical treatment.
Officers also believe Pustay broke multiple windows to a vehicle at around 6:47 p.m. after being contacted by a security officer near Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Market Street.
Pustay was booked into the Multnomah County jail on four counts of second-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of fourth-degree assault, second-degree burglary, second-degree disorderly conduct, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Pustay is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
