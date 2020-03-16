PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 52-year-old man was arrested Sunday night following a dispute with his neighbor over a parking space, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
At around 11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance between neighbors involving a gun in the 6600 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue.
Police said officers learned that the suspect, identified as Jimmie Webb, 52, was thought to have a 12 gauge shotgun.
At the scene, officers took Webb into custody.
During an investigation, police said officers learned the dispute was over a parking space.
Webb was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant for Webb's home. Police said GVRT seized three firearms from the home.
