ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - A 44-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he exposed himself to multiple customers at a Walmart in St. Helens.
Prior to 7 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart located at 2295 Gable Road.
When officers arrived to the scene, customers reported that David Wendelschafer, from Scappoose, had exposed himself in two separate incidents inside the store.
Wendelschafer was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of public indecency and second-degree disorderly conduct.
FOX 12 learned that Wendelschafer has a lengthy criminal history and has been arrested for public indecency in the past.
According to court documents, Wendelschafer exposed himself to several people at McCormick Park in Feb. 2019.
Wendelschafer is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
