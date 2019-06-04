PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he fired an airsoft rifle on the Hawthorne Bridge.
At around 6:44 a.m., officers responded to the Hawthorne Bridge on a report of someone with a rifle.
When officers arrived to the scene, they saw a man near the bridge holding a rifle and pointing it towards the bridge.
According to police, officers saw the suspect fire the rifle and determine it was an airsoft rifle. Officers gave the suspect commands, but he was unable to hear them because he was wearing headphones.
Police said officers approached the suspect as he was reloading the airsoft rifle and took him into custody.
No one was injured.
The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Michael Paul Puzzo, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Hawthorne Bridge was temporary closed in both directions.
Since when is airsoft considered a firearm?
