PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after police say he fired a gun into the Columbia River.
At around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the 13800 block of Northeast Marine Drive. Police said a 911 caller reported a man fired a shot into the Columbia River and then drove off.
The Portland Police Bureau's Air Support Unit was in the area and saw the vehicle described by the 911 caller driving westbound on NE Marine Drive.
Officers found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
During an investigation, police said officers learned the driver of the vehicle is suspended, a felon, and had a gun in his vehicle.
The driver, identified as Andrew Marcus Belsher, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.