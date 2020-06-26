PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man who they say fired a gun after a demonstration occurred at the Justice Center early Friday morning.
At around 12:34 a.m., a man associated with a demonstration at the Justice Center fired a gun into the ground in the 300 block of Southwest Main Street.
Police said the man fled from the area after firing a round.
Officers learned the suspect got onto a MAX train that traveled to the Goose Hollow platform in the 1900 block of Southwest Jefferson Street.
According to police, demonstrators grabbed the suspect at the platform and held him until police arrived.
The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jaden Trea Peterson, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, discharging a firearm in city limits, and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.
