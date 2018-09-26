WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing a traffic stop in West Linn.
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Dollar Street and River Heights Circle area at around 10:40 p.m.
Police said the driver, identified as Lonnie Sahm, fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. A passenger in the vehicle told officers Sahm threw a package onto his lap as he fled.
West Linn officers, along with Lake Oswego Police and a Portland Police Bureau K-9 Unit, set up a perimeter and searched for Sahm.
Sahm was located and taken into custody.
Police said the package Sahm threw contained 102 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 14 grams of suspected heroin.
Sahm was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of delivery of a controlled substance - meth, possession of a controlled substance - meth, delivery of a controlled substance - heroin, possession of a controlled substance heroin, and elude.
