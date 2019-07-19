GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man accused of attacking another person with a hammer in Gresham has been arrested, according to police.
Law enforcement Friday asked for the public’s help locating Jonathan Edward Jones, 39, who they say attacked a stranger at the 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of Northeast 181st Avenue just after 5 a.m. Friday.
The Gresham Police Department described Jones as armed and dangerous, but confirmed Friday night that he had been arrested near 160th and Burnside in connection to the attack, which left the victim with serious head injuries.
The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office confirms Jones was convicted of a similar attack in 2011 in a Walmart parking lot. According to the attorney's office, in that attack, Jones hit the victim twice in the head with a hammer and was sentenced to 70 months in prison for assault in the second degree.
FOX 12 spoke with the wife of the victim, who says her husband is recovering at Legacy Emanuel after a successful surgery to stitch up his head.
"His forehead is cracked open, I mean, it was pretty bad," Natalie Dovgan said. "And he has bleeding in his brain right in the front."
Dovgan says she can't understand why someone would randomly attack her husband, Paul Dovgan.
"Paul doesn't have any enemies, I mean, it's just a random person that he just chose to make a victim," Natalie said. "I feel this guy shouldn't be on the street. He's very dangerous and if he did it twice he's going to continue to do it."
(2) comments
He beat a complete stranger with a hammer, the victim is in serious condition and he hasn't been caught yet? Am I reading this correctly? He's had a simular incident for the same crime and only 70 months??? And they let this psycho path back in public? Lock him up for life
He thinks he's Thor.
