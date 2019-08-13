BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he led officers on a high-speed pursuit through Beaverton.
Just before 1 a.m., a Beaverton police officer attempted to stop a black Camaro for a lighting violation. The driver did not stop and sped off at nearly 100 miles per hour through the downtown area of Beaverton, according to police.
Officers terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
Police said the Camaro was later located parked and abandoned near Southwest Canyon Road and Southwest Camelot Court.
Officers, along with K-9 Toa, located the driver a short distance away after he tried to run from them on foot.
The suspect, who has not been identified, is facing charges of attempt to elude and reckless driving.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
