PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 25-year-old man was arrested after police responded to a reported hatchet attack in Portland’s Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
At 11:06 p.m., officers were called to the area to a disturbance involving a hatchet. Residents of the area told 911 that a suspect was attacking a pedestrian with a hatchet.
When police arrived at the scene, they located the victim, who was suffering from minor injuries. Police said the victim did not require medical attention.
Thanks to the help of neighbors, the suspect was located about a block away from where the victim was found. Police said detectives were consulted and the suspect, identified as Evan T. Hunt, was arrested without incident.
Hunt was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Police said Hunt also had a warrant out for his arrest that related to a different second-degree attempted assault charge.
Hunt is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Monday on the charges related to the hatchet attack.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.